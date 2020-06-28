Alan J. “Big Al” “Butch” Christensen
Nov. 8, 1952 - April 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Celebration of Life for Alan is 2-7pm CST Tues., 6/30/20, with a presentation from the MCPD Honor Guard at 6pm at Red Mill Park, Pat J. Smith Hall, 0185 S Holmesville Rd., LaPorte, IN. Kaniewski Funeral Home
Nov. 8, 1952 - April 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Celebration of Life for Alan is 2-7pm CST Tues., 6/30/20, with a presentation from the MCPD Honor Guard at 6pm at Red Mill Park, Pat J. Smith Hall, 0185 S Holmesville Rd., LaPorte, IN. Kaniewski Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.