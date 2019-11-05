|
|
Alan Klukowski
Sept. 1, 1947 - Oct. 29, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Alan Klukowski, 72, passed away after a long battle with illness.
Beloved father of three and grandfather of seven, Alan was loved and respected by all who knew him -- a courageous man of gentle kindness, limitless patience, and unselfish love.
Born in Milwaukee to Edmund and Marion Klukowski, he lived 20 years near Washington, D.C., before his telecommunications career brought the family to Indiana in 1973. A lifelong avid fisherman, from salmon fishing in Alaska to deep-sea fishing in the Caribbean, Alan delighted in his garden, his fruit trees, and making liqueurs from his harvest for friends and neighbors. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds and predicting outcomes.
Alan leaves behind his wife of over 50 years, Helenann (Hooser) Klukowski; daughters, Kim (John) Hannel and Kristi (Sean) Kennedy; son, Ken (Amanda); grandchildren: Drew and Ben Hannel; Chase, Caleb, Remington, and Hunter Klukowski; and Alexandra Kennedy; sisters, Ann (Joe), Lynn (Pat), and Barb (Tony), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Alan's life at Knollwood Country Club in Granger, Indiana, on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m., with remarks around 4 p.m. The family requests that donations in Alan's name be made to Home Instead Senior Care or Heartland Hospice Services of South Bend.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 5, 2019