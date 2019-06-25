Alan L. Graf



Nov. 20, 1931 - June 23, 2019



LAKEVILLE, IN - Alan L. Graf, 87, lifelong resident of Lakeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.



Alan was born November 20, 1931 in Lakeville, to the late Fred and Nellie (Beagle) Graf.



He graduated from Lakeville High School in 1950 and then went on to serve two years in the United States Army, one of those years overseas in Germany.



On February 10, 1968 in Argos, Alan married Ann Burroughs and she survives.



Alan was a farmer who over the years milked dairy cattle, raised beef and hogs, and made hay as well as grain farming. He currently was still farming thirty acres.



Alan was a man who wore many hats, who did many of his own mechanical repairs on the farm, as well as helping out other farmers and others who needed help. One example is the Wise family whom he enjoyed helping out. They were like family to Alan and Ann. He also enjoyed fishing and woodworking, and he attended Pine Creek Church.



Surviving is his loving wife of fifty-one years, Ann Graf of Lakeville; and a son, David Graf of Lakeville.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dale Graf; two sisters, Jean Barkley and Hazel Goshorn; and a brother, Fred Graf Jr. Also preceding him in death was Tommy Craft, whom Alan helped raise before marrying Ann.



Visitation will be from 12:00pm until 2:00pm, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville. Services will immediately follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Ruth Yoder officiating.



Burial will be at the Fair Cemetery immediately following services.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pine Creek Church or to the donor's choice.



Online condolences may be directed to the Graf family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary