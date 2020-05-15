Alan Lee Shoemaker
1945 - 2020
Dec. 9, 1945 - May 11, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Alan Lee Shoemaker, 74 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Al was born on December 9, 1945 in South Bend to the late Loy D. and Rhoene (Six) Shoemaker. He has remained a lifelong area resident. On June 3, 1967 in South Bend, Alan Lee Shoemaker and Cheryl A. Bullinger were united in marriage.

Along with Cheryl, his loving wife of 52 years, Al is survived by their children, Dawn (Adam) Lee of South Bend and David Shoemaker of Shanghai, China; two grandchildren, Alex and Allison Lee; one sister, Brenda (Bud) Holewinski of Elkhart; and one brother, Doug (Becky) Shoemaker of North Carolina.

Al was the second-generation owner and operator of Shoemaker Welding Company in North Liberty. He proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves. Alan was known fondly by many for his laugh and his strong family, work, and life ethics. Alan would always lend an unconditional hand or advice to whomever needed it.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home in Lakeville is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alan Lee Shoemaker may be donated to LaVille-FFA, 69969 US Highway 31, Lakeville, IN 46536; John Glenn-FFA, 201 John Glenn Dr., Walkerton, IN 46574; or River Bend Cancer Services, 3516 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN 46615. Online condolences may be offered to the Shoemaker family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
