Alan Patrick Paul
Dec. 24, 1954 - Aug. 18, 2014
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alan P. Paul, 64, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born on Christmas Eve 1954, in South Bend, to the late Bob Sr. and Nina Edna (Berkley) Paul.
Surviving Alan are his wife, Patricia Ann (Kolar) Paul; children, Alan Paul Jr., Christina Paul (David), and Andrew Paul; step-son, Sean Ransome; siblings, Yvonne Freel, Sherry Duty, Bob Jr. (Tina) Paul, Susan (Larry) Clark, Edward (Judy) Paul, and Mary (Rick) Trazkowski, 4 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Paul Sr.; sister, Dorothy Snyder; and stepson, Jason Ransome.
Alan worked with ABATE and had a passion for Harleys. He enjoyed fishing, liked 70's rock, and loved his dog Susie. Alan received many awards during his life certifying him as a Master Truck Technician.
A special thanks from Bob and Tina to Patricia's family for taking care of and being so kind to their brother.
From Patricia: We ride together, We cry together, We die together, We love together, We live forever together.
Donations are asked to be made in Alan's name to ABATE of Indiana, 51 N. Baldwin St., Bargersville, IN 46106.
Burial for Alan will take place Monday, Aug. 26, at Highland Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019