Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
Albert Biesbrouck Obituary
Albert Biesbrouck

August 11, 1942 - May 14, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - Albert Biesbrouck, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.

Albert was born on August 11, 1942, in South Bend, IN to Albert and Marie (Fuller) Biesbrouck. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (DeVolder) Biesbrouck; children, Stacy (John) Nyerges, James (Rebecca) Biesbrouck, and Robbin McKee; grandchildren, Matthew, Lindsay (Austin), Irene, Alex, Chandler, Camden, and Masson; great-grandson, Beau; and brother, Larry Biesbrouck.

Albert graduated from barber college and worked as a barber until the Beatles set a new trend. He went on to study at the Police Academy. Albert was part of the Mishawaka Police Department for 30 years, serving as a Range Officer, Head of Community Policing, and as a Detective. He was awarded the Policeman of the Year in 1986. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. Albert was a member of the Roadrunners Club in Arizona, spending time outdoors searching for gold. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was one of the best storytellers around.

Visitation for Albert will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert's honor may be made to the Center for Hospice, 111 Sunnybrook Ct., South Bend, IN 46637.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 16, 2019
