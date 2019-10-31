|
|
Albert “Al” Carter
July 15, 1949 - Oct. 29, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Mr. Albert “Al” Carter passed away peacefully in his residence on October 29, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Mr. Carter was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Alice Carter, and his wife, Geraldine Carter.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Carter; his children, Albert “Jay” Carter (Rhonda), Julie Fritz (Doug), and Mark Carter (Jane). He is also survived by his stepchildren, Susan Lewis (Robert), Sally Vida (Dane), and Sharon Michele. Mr. Carter is survived by his grandchildren, David Albert Carter, Renee Fritz, Stacia La Pan, Jennifer Koselak, Heather Mann, Jeremy Vida, Jason Vida, Jesse Vida, Billie Marie Carter, Michael Reed, and Michele Brown, and several great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers, Charles Carter and James Carter (Robyn), and by his sister, Dorothy Ward (Charles).
Mr. Carter's life was a testament to achievement, service, and support.
Mr. Carter was born into the small Appalachian coal mining village of Avella, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1929. His father, a coal miner and local labor leader who was disabled by an industrial accident, forbade Mr. Carter and his brothers from working as miners. He graduated from the Independence Township High School in Avella in 1947 with exceptional academic achievement and lettered in football. He was a thespian. Upon graduating he relocated to Michigan and began working at Whirlpool Corporation. He continued his studies graduating from the Benton Harbor Junior College. In December 1951 he enrolled in the United States Air Force and served our nation in Korea until his Honorable Discharge as a Sergeant in 1955. In 1957 he was married in South Bend, Indiana to Geraldine Stachowski and they raised three children. While supporting and raising his family he continued attending classes at Indiana University of South Bend and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business. He was promoted into management at Whirlpool Corporation and continued to achieve. He was President of the Management Club of the St. Joseph Division in 1982 and retired as Director of Warehousing and Transportation for the division after 43 years of service in the profession he loved. After retirement he continued to consult for Whirlpool Corporation and other corporations for five years in the United States and Mexico.
In 1987 he married Mary Jane (Stebbins) Carter and was welcomed into her family, which became his own. Their retirement was filled with travel, social events, and hosting a large and growing family at their home in Mishawaka. His highest priority was nurturing and enjoying the family.
All of Mr. Carter's professional achievements were motivated by a desire to improve himself and support his family. His son Jay graduated from the University of Michigan and from the University of Notre Dame with a master's degree. He is a principal shareholder and Executive Vice President at AbelsonTaylor in Chicago, Illinois. His son Mark also graduated from The University of Michigan and from the West Virginia University College of Law. He is the Chairman of the Federal Service Impasses Panel in Washington, D.C. and the Labor practice group chair of the firm of Dinsmore & Shohl. His daughter Julie is a graduate of Indiana University South Bend and is a Senior Director in the North American Headquarters of Electrolux in North Carolina. All of them owe their passion for academics and achievement to the example set forth by their father.
While his life was a testament to achievement, it was also a life filled with joy and love. Mr. Carter enjoyed his family deeply and especially loved caring for and encouraging his grandchildren who can all recite the instruction “there is room for improvement.” Despite suffering a severe industrial accident in 1976 himself, he became a remarkable golfer who was passionate about both the sport and the camaraderie and friendships made while golfing. He was a member of the American Legion, the Eagles, Triple RRR, and Club 15. He remains among the most dedicated Notre Dame sports fans who have ever blessed that university with their support, and he was rewarded by witnessing the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. Most importantly he was a man of faith who is secure in knowing that his Lord and Savior will reunite him with the family and friends he left behind, and he is now enjoying his reward in the company of his family and friends who preceded him.
A Visitation will be on Friday, November 1 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Services for Al Carter will be held Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeshore Christian Church, 5565 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, MI 49085. A reception following the service will be open to those celebrating his life. Memorial donations may be made to the Coalbush United Methodist Church in Mishawaka, Indiana or to the donor's choice.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019