Albert G. Dolan
Feb. 28, 1937 - April 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Albert G. Dolan, 82, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born on February 28, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late William and Helen (Scislek) Dolan. On June 2, 1961, he married Loretta D. Wozniel, who survives. Albert is also survived by one son, Don (Jeanette) Dolan of St. Joseph, Michigan; five grandchildren, Destyni (Spencer) Carbon, Cory, Nick, Aleczandra, and Thomas Dolan; one great-grandson, Asher Carbon; and one brother, William (Cecilia) Dolan of South Bend, Indiana. Albert was preceded in death by two sons, David W. Dolan and Daniel A. Dolan. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Center for Hospice Care or Riley Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019