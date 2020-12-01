Albert “Al” Hatkevich
Jan. 20, 1934 - Nov. 27, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Al Hatkevich, 86, of Granger, IN, passed away on Friday, November 27 at his home. Al was a Technology Director/Chemist for Akzo-Nobel, a coating manufacturer; but many friends would know him for the time he worked at O'Brien Paint Company. He was born on January 20, 1934 in Erie, PA to the late Archibald and Anna Hatkevich and moved to the Michiana area in 1977, coming from homes in Brunswick and Lancaster Ohio and Racine, WI.
On May 27, 1961 in Erie, PA, he married Estelle (Grandelski) Hatkevich who preceded him in death on September 26, 2014. Al is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Andrew) Massouras of Tampa, FL; two sons, Steve (Beth Ann) Hatkevich of Maumee, OH and Keith (Shelli) Hatkevich of Granger where Al made his home; and seven grandchildren, Mariah, Madison, Cole and Macy Hatkevich, and Steve, Juliana Lynn and Cole Massouras. Three brothers, Joseph, George, and Walter Hatkevich preceded in death.
Al was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was also an All American at the Cathedral Prep High School in PA. Afterwards, he played for Woody Hayes at Ohio State, and finished his Bachelor's Degree at Gannon College in Erie, PA.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka, IN. Friends may gather with the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Cremation will follow Mass and a private graveside service will be held at Southlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Albert Hatkevich may be sent to Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 East Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
