1/1
Albert "Al" Hatkevich
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert “Al” Hatkevich

Jan. 20, 1934 - Nov. 27, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Al Hatkevich, 86, of Granger, IN, passed away on Friday, November 27 at his home. Al was a Technology Director/Chemist for Akzo-Nobel, a coating manufacturer; but many friends would know him for the time he worked at O'Brien Paint Company. He was born on January 20, 1934 in Erie, PA to the late Archibald and Anna Hatkevich and moved to the Michiana area in 1977, coming from homes in Brunswick and Lancaster Ohio and Racine, WI.

On May 27, 1961 in Erie, PA, he married Estelle (Grandelski) Hatkevich who preceded him in death on September 26, 2014. Al is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Andrew) Massouras of Tampa, FL; two sons, Steve (Beth Ann) Hatkevich of Maumee, OH and Keith (Shelli) Hatkevich of Granger where Al made his home; and seven grandchildren, Mariah, Madison, Cole and Macy Hatkevich, and Steve, Juliana Lynn and Cole Massouras. Three brothers, Joseph, George, and Walter Hatkevich preceded in death.

Al was a Korean War Army Veteran. He was also an All American at the Cathedral Prep High School in PA. Afterwards, he played for Woody Hayes at Ohio State, and finished his Bachelor's Degree at Gannon College in Erie, PA.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka, IN. Friends may gather with the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615. Cremation will follow Mass and a private graveside service will be held at Southlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Albert Hatkevich may be sent to Harbor Light Hospice, 1820 East Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences can be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park River Park / South Bend

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved