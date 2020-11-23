Albert J. Schutz



Aug. 9, 1936 - Aug. 23, 2020



WYATT, IN - Renowned linguist Dr. Albert J. Schütz PhD, professor emeritus in the Department of Linguistics at the University of Hawai‘i at Minoa, who was born and brought up on the family Schutz farm in Wyatt, Indiana, died peacefully at his home in the early morning hours of August 23 at the age of 84.



Albert (known to most as Al) was born August 9, 1936 to Leroy and Stella (Jinkins) Schütz in Wyatt, Indiana.



After graduating Valedictorian of his high school, Al went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Purdue University, and continued his education at Cornell University receiving his PhD in linguistics.



Al became a renowned specialist on the languages of Oceania, and first rose to prominence for his work in Fiji, where his pioneering fieldwork led to many notable publications, including the books Spoken Fijian (co-authored with Rusiate Komaitai), The Languages of Fiji, The Fijian Language, Fijian Reference Grammar and, in 2019, Discovering Fijian: Early Impressions from Explorers, Traders, and Missionaries.



Early in his career, Al developed a deep interest in Hawaiian studies, to which he made ground-breaking contributions over a period of half a century. His monumental and widely admired book, The Voices of Eden: A History of Hawaiian Language Studies, offers an invaluable account of efforts to analyze and write Hawaiian in the decades after the arrival of Europeans. A follow-up book, Hawaiian Language: Past, Present and Future, appeared just three months before his death.



During his retirement years, Al continued to participate fully in the intellectual life of the university. Most days, he was in his office, working, writing, meeting with colleagues, mentoring the dozens of students who looked to him over the years for guidance in their writing and research, and managing the department's Working Papers series. As the last surviving member of the founding faculty of the Department of Linguistics, his presence was both comforting and inspirational.



A special part of Al's life was his connections to his hometown of Wyatt, Indiana. Every year Al would return to visit family, friends, and attend his Madison High School Alumni Banquet, where Alumni from all years would attend.



Preceding him in death are his parents, Leroy and Stella (Jinkins) Schütz; a brother, Eugene (Gene) Schütz; and nephew, William “Bill” Carroll.



He leaves to mourn him a very large circle of close loving family and friends including his sister, Marian (Virgil) Mochel, sister-in-law, Angie Schutz; nephews, David (Judy) Schutz, John (Dianne) Schutz, and Steve (Laurie) Mochel; and nieces, Kathy (George) Soncrant, Jane Mochel Carroll, and Carol (Walter) Bartsch.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store