Albert Jones
Dec. 13, 1942 - June 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Albert L. Jones, 77, of South Bend, IN, passed away on June 25, 2020. He had a King's departure from Earth to Heaven, surrounded by his loving family with praise and worship. Born December 13, 1942 in Memphis, TN, he was the son of Lorene Graham and Frank Jones, Jr. He was married to Janet (DeBerry) Jones on August 24, 1968, a marriage of over 50 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; their four children, Olevia “Libby” (Bill) Brown of Las Vegas, NV, Eunice “Peaches” (Donald) Turner of Las Vegas, NV, Albert (Avegail) Jones, Jr. of South Bend, IN, and Tamara (Brian) Atkins of Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by two children prior to his marriage, Isaac Jones and Sandra Jones. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Chardae Vaughn, Darrell Vaughn, JaKai Turner, Quinn Turner, Albert Jones III (Tres), Morgan Atkins, Carter Atkins, Kayla Jones, Shayla Jones, Kenny Jones, Kaylen Jones, Kevin Jones, and Daniel Jones.
He is also survived by siblings, Virginia Hill of Aurora, IL, First Lady Ruby (Pastor James) Ware of Peoria, IL, and Lenora Johnson Rickmon-Harrison
After attending Washington High School, Albert enlisted in the Army where he earned a ‘Sharpshooter' medal as an M-14 rifleman. Following the Army, he furthered his career as a Truck Driver for over 50 years where he traveled throughout the USA. He worked at several local companies in the South Bend area including Star Cartage, Werner Enterprises, Whiteford, and Kennedy Express. Albert acquired many skills including as a welder and mechanic, which came in handy for his hobby of restoring antique automobiles. He was a great cook and could make a meal out of literally anything.
Albert's outgoing personality made him loved by many across the country. He acquired friends of all ages through his funny stories, love of cars, and good nature. He was passionate about motorcycles and music. He always danced and would be the life of the party. His joy inspired his children beyond measure. His family often joked that he was the “Mayor of South Bend” because he was known by everyone as he strolled through The Lake, The Elks, The Motorcycle Club, and Linden Grill. He was always embraced by the community and was part of the core Catalpa Street Families.
His roles in the lives of the many who knew and loved him ranged from teacher, big brother, uncle, play dad, confidant, role model and friend. He had a caring relationship with his nieces, nephews, and cousins that kept the family bonded. He was a pillar in the Graham/Jones family. Albert was a man who honored God and he will truly be missed.
A Memorial Service will be held online via Zoom and Facebook live. Family and friends are invited to join the virtual Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 11, at 1:00 pm. Additional details for the service will be communicated through Family Facebooks. Online condolences can also be left for the family at Alfords Mortuary, www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com
.
Special thanks to Dr. Bilal Ansari & staff for exceptional care throughout his illness.