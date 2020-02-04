|
Albert Vander Heyden
February 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Albert Vander Heyden, 99, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Raymond and Julienne (Braeckelaere) Vander Heyden. On April 10, 1948 he married the former Rose Mahank, who preceded him in death on October 1, 2000.
He is survived by a daughter, Laureen Wilson of Racine, WI and a son, Raymond Vander Heyden of Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marguerite Barrow and Adrienne Mueller.
Albert was a lifetime area resident. He attended Indiana University at Bloomington. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and was called to active duty in the spring of 1943. After basic training he was shipped overseas and joined the 45th Infantry Division in Italy. He served in the Italian Campaign including Anzio. Albert received a Purple Heart, Oak Leaf Cluster, and three Bronze Stars.
After returning in 1945 from WWII, he joined his father's travel agency which was established in Mishawaka in 1913. Later, his wife Rose became a partner in Vander Heyden Agency. They retired from the agency in 1987. Albert was a MHS alumni, member of Kiwanis Club and American Legion Post #161. He also enjoyed painting with oils and watercolors, which he gave to family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral service will be held at Hahn Funeral home on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m., with Military Rites by Post 360/American Legion 161. Family and friends may visit the hour preceding the service. There will be a private entombment at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.
Contributions in memory of Albert can be made to Mishawaka Public Library, 209 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020