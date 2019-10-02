|
Alberta Lopp
May 05, 1913 - Sept. 29, 2019
NAPPANEE, IN -
Alberta Louise Lopp, 106 years old, passed away of natural causes September 29th, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home in Wakarusa after a short illness.
Alberta was born on May 5, 1913 to Herbert and Maude Weygand. She lived her entire life in Nappanee and was married to Fred Lopp who preceded her in death in 1989. Surviving are sons, Stanley Lopp, Syracuse, IN; Vance Lopp, Syracuse, IN; grandson, Tim (Melanie) Lawwill, South Bend, IN; granddaughter, Holly (Steve) McCormick, Warsaw, IN; great-granddaughters, Lexi and Leia Lawwill, South Bend, IN; great-grandsons, Dylan Lawwill, South Bend, IN and John and Will Hoy, Warsaw, IN.
As requested, there will be no visitation or service at this time. Private family services will be held at a later date.
The family is eternally grateful for her long, fascinating life in Nappanee, Lake Wawasee and Ft. Lauderdale, and for her many friends, past and present, who have been with her through her journey.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019