Albin A. Szewczyk
Feb. 26, 1935 - August 17, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Albin A. Szewczyk, 85, residing in Notre Dame, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at Hospice House in South Bend. He was born February 26, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Andrew and Jean Szewczyk. On June 16, 1956, Albin married the love of his life, Barbara V. (Gale) Szewczyk, who preceded him in death on February 7, 2017.
Albin is survived by his daughters, Karen Knop of Indianapolis and Tere (Paul) Sinka of South Bend; 12 grandchildren: Alex Knop, Shelby Knop, Paul (Leah) Sinka, Brittany (John) Szuba, Bryant Sinka, Scott Simpson, Nick Simpson, Kaity Berta, Dalton (Jeanette) Kruger, Hayden (Kyra) Kruger, Max Kruger, and Hannah Moore; and nine great-grandchildren: Greyson Szuba, Leighton Szuba, Sterling Simpson, Callum Simpson, Aiden Berta, Wyatt Berta, Chloe Berta, Willow Berta, Brody Kruger, and Oliver Kruger; In addition to his parents and wife, Albin is preceded in death by three daughters, Lisa Kruger, Andrea Simpson, and Nancy Szewczyk.
In 1952, Albin graduated with highest honors from Holy Trinity High School, where he was a three-time starting athlete for football, basketball, and hockey. He was awarded the American Legion Award upon graduation.
Albin began his Engineering career as an undergraduate from the University of Notre Dame in 1956. He also received his master's degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1958. He earned his Ph. D from the University of Maryland in 1961. He became an Associate Professor in 1965 and received full Professorship in 1967 at the University of Notre Dame, where he was in the department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering. He was appointed Chairman of his department in 1978 and served until 1988. He was appointed visiting Professor in 1971 at the University of Queensland, Australia. In 1989 he was visiting Professor at Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, England. He was also a visiting Professor and Scientist at the Kernforschungszentrum, Karlsruhe, Germany in 1990. He retired from his love of teaching May of 2002 from the University of Notre Dame, where he directed over 40 graduate students yielding 15 Ph. D and 25 MS degree students.
Professor Szewczyk was a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and an associate Fellow of the Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He was a member of the American Physical Society, the Society of Sigma Xi, Pi Tau Sigma, Sigma Gamma Tau, and the Society of Engineering Education.
Albin had a love of traveling, golf, Notre Dame, and family. He was an avid Cubs, Blackhawks, and Bears fan. He was lucky enough to witness the Cubs World Series win 2016. Albin was lucky enough to have been a member of the Algonquin Table at the University Club for over 30 years at Notre Dame. This crazy group of men were lifelong friends. He loved being a member of SBCC where he spent many hours playing golf. He transferred that love of golf to many of his grandchildren. His love of traveling the world with Barbara took them to Europe, Alaska, Africa, Germany, China, Japan, and many more wonderful places. He instilled that love of travel to many of his grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Inurnment at Cedar Grove Cemetery will take place at a later date. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 where a Rosary will be recited at 4:30 pm, at Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635.
We would like to thank all of the staff at Kidney Care of Michiana and especially Dr. Leslie Schmitz for the love and support and wonderful care you gave our dad. We would also like to thank all those at Holy Cross Village, Schubert House, and especially Twyla for the wonderful care you gave Albin over the years.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Albin may be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard, Glenview, IL 60026.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
