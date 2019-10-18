Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
3050 Edison Road
South Bend, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
3050 Edison Road
South Bend, IN
Alden Hartz


1937 - 2019
Alden Hartz Obituary
Alden Hartz

Dec. 6, 1937 - Oct. 16, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alden James Hartz, 81, residing in South Bend, met his heavenly father when he took him by the hand Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 6, 1937 in South Bend, to the late Ernie and Amma (Smith) Hartz and has been a lifelong resident of this area.

After working as a tool and die engineer and developing three design patents, Alden retired from Zimmers-Warsaw in 1997. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Alden was a hard worker and great provider for his family. He could always lighten the mood with being funny and telling jokes. He loved the outdoors and nature, where he was often found gardening and beautifying the landscape. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, as he followed Jesus as his Savior for the last sixty-nine years.

On October 19, 1963 in South Bend, Alden was united in marriage to Sharon Rose Miller, who survives.

Alden is also survived by his daughters, Lurleen (Charles) Goodman of Fort Worth, TX and Valeen (Joe) Vogel of South Bend; his son, James (Heidi) Hartz of Toledo, OH; five grandchildren, Lace (Julian) Bonilla, Tyler Hartz, Athena Vogel, Madelyn Hartz, and Malachi Hartz; and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Bonilla and Rosalie Bonilla.

Funeral services for Alden will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3050 Edison Road, South Bend, Indiana 46615, with Pastor Joe Risinger officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Friends may gather with the family from 3:00 -6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615. Burial will follow at the Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to either Lighthouse Baptist Church, or Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be directed to the Hartz family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019
