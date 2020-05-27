Aleta Maria Barajas
Jan. 27, 1976 - May 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Aleta Maria, just 44 years young, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN in the early morning hours of May 20 with her family by her side. She is from South Bend, formerly of Rocky Mount, NC.
Born a bicentennial baby on January 27, 1976 in Bethesda, Maryland Naval Hospital, Aleta “Smidge” grew up a Navy brat and lived throughout the U.S., which began her love of travel. Her wild adventurous spirit took her all over the U.S., the Caribbean, and Europe. Throughout her life she always found her way back home.
Aleta was a 1994 graduate of John Adams HS in South Bend and attended IU Bloomington. She always wanted to be a writer early on, but her road took her on a different path. Aleta had a huge heart, infectious laugh and a smile that knew no strangers. She had a passionate love for animals and anything Disney. She enjoyed photography and music, especially The Beatles, Phish, and Queen. Some of her favorite pastimes were cheering on the Cubs and Notre Dame. She loved celebrating Halloween and raising a glass of craft beer with her friends. She was truly a baking marvel and was learning to knit. On her bucket list was to ride in a kangaroo pouch. She believed in world peace, unicorns, and that love will always win.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Oliver Lennon Barajas, who was the love of her life and greatest accomplishment; her parents, Debra (Jacks) and Robert Barajas of South Bend; and her beloved baby sister, Leslie Barajas of Pass Christian, MS. To her niece and nephew, Savannah and Miles Lentz, also of Pass Christian, she was just Tia. She loved them beyond words. Her aunts, uncles, and cousins were spread all over the country, and even though she did not see them that often, her love for them ran deep. One of her dearest loves and best friends was Jared “Jack” Barkley of Rocky Mountain, NC.
Due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and there is no formal service. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, memorial contributions may be made in Aleta's name to Humane Society of St. Joe County, Mishawaka, IN. Arrangements are being handled by Palmer Funeral Home in River Park where you can leave online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Or stop by the Barajas family home anytime and share a memory or two that you may have.
Rest in peace our little winged one, we will see you on the other side. The world has lost an incredibly amazing human being; gone but never forgotten. Aleta will continue to live on in the hearts of all her family and friends.
Jan. 27, 1976 - May 20, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Aleta Maria, just 44 years young, passed away at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, IN in the early morning hours of May 20 with her family by her side. She is from South Bend, formerly of Rocky Mount, NC.
Born a bicentennial baby on January 27, 1976 in Bethesda, Maryland Naval Hospital, Aleta “Smidge” grew up a Navy brat and lived throughout the U.S., which began her love of travel. Her wild adventurous spirit took her all over the U.S., the Caribbean, and Europe. Throughout her life she always found her way back home.
Aleta was a 1994 graduate of John Adams HS in South Bend and attended IU Bloomington. She always wanted to be a writer early on, but her road took her on a different path. Aleta had a huge heart, infectious laugh and a smile that knew no strangers. She had a passionate love for animals and anything Disney. She enjoyed photography and music, especially The Beatles, Phish, and Queen. Some of her favorite pastimes were cheering on the Cubs and Notre Dame. She loved celebrating Halloween and raising a glass of craft beer with her friends. She was truly a baking marvel and was learning to knit. On her bucket list was to ride in a kangaroo pouch. She believed in world peace, unicorns, and that love will always win.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Oliver Lennon Barajas, who was the love of her life and greatest accomplishment; her parents, Debra (Jacks) and Robert Barajas of South Bend; and her beloved baby sister, Leslie Barajas of Pass Christian, MS. To her niece and nephew, Savannah and Miles Lentz, also of Pass Christian, she was just Tia. She loved them beyond words. Her aunts, uncles, and cousins were spread all over the country, and even though she did not see them that often, her love for them ran deep. One of her dearest loves and best friends was Jared “Jack” Barkley of Rocky Mountain, NC.
Due to COVID-19, cremation has taken place and there is no formal service. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, memorial contributions may be made in Aleta's name to Humane Society of St. Joe County, Mishawaka, IN. Arrangements are being handled by Palmer Funeral Home in River Park where you can leave online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Or stop by the Barajas family home anytime and share a memory or two that you may have.
Rest in peace our little winged one, we will see you on the other side. The world has lost an incredibly amazing human being; gone but never forgotten. Aleta will continue to live on in the hearts of all her family and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 27, 2020.