Alex Anadon
April 12, 2001 - Sept. 14, 2019
LONGMONT, CO - On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Alex Anadon passed away unexpectedly at the age of 18. Alex was born on April 12, 2001 in South Bend, Indiana to Rodrigo and Deanne Anadon. He graduated from Silver Creek High School in May of 2019.
Alex was passionate about history, politics, and hiking. He was quick witted, and preferred to observe those around him. He loved the mountains, and enjoyed hiking near his home in Longmont, Colorado.
Alex is survived by his parents, Rodrigo and Deanne, his brother Nicholas, sister Nina, grandparents Jose and Silvia Anadon, grandparents Eugene and Karol Harsanyi, uncle Doug Harsanyi, aunt Gina Harsanyi, uncle and aunt Garin and Pilar Horner, uncle and aunt Youssef Abbadi and Isabel Anadon, along with several cousins.
His family will be having a Celebration of Life gathering in Longmont on November 24th, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 at the Isaak Walton Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rocky Mountain Conservancy, the Arbor Day Foundation, or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019