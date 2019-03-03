Alex F. Nagy



1938 - Feb. 22, 2019



NORTH MUSKEGON, MI - Alex F. Nagy is survived by his daughter, Karyn Meissner (Brian) of Perris, CA, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and special friend, Linda Bonebrake of North Muskegon, MI. Born in Mishawaka, Indiana, he graduated from Mishawaka High School, Class of 1956. He later moved to Southern California, graduating from Mt. San Antonio College. He was a Veteran Army Aviator, qualified helicopter, and fixed wing pilot. With tours of service in Germany and Vietnam, and flying helicopter gunships in Vietnam, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross and 18 Air Medals.



A photograph of Alex, his helicopter gunship, and flight helmet is enshrined in The Distinguished Flying Cross section, Veterans Museum, Balboa Park, San Diego, California. He is also listed on the Distinguished Flying Cross Wall of Honor, at the entry to the Udar-Hazy Air and Space Smithsonian Institute, Dulles International Airport, Washington, D.C. He was a Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 360; Viet Nam Helicopter Pilots Assoc; The Distinguished Flying Cross Society, American Legion Post 28. He will be laid to rest in the Riverside National Cemetery at March Air Reserve Base, California.



Yesterday is history; tomorrow is a mystery; today is the present, which is why they call it a gift. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019