March 18, 1935 - May 29, 2019



CASSOPOLIS, IN -



To paraphrase the words of Yeboah,







A hero takes steps with the vision of bringing what is beyond the eyes of mere men into reality.



A hero opens doors for the eyes of mere men in order to see things inside closed doors and ponder, learn lessons and think differently.



A hero faces challenges in an overcoming manner with a certain charisma that surpasses the understanding of mere men.



Alex Kocsis, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and hero to many, has taken his journey to heaven on May 29, 2019.



There are no words to properly pay homage to the extraordinary footprint he leaves behind on the many lives he influenced, mentored and touched.



Beyond his remarkable success as an international businessman and industry leader, he epitomized the meaning of passion and compassion; of generosity and kindness; and of honor, dignity and integrity.



Alex was a man of great creativity, motivation and intellectual brilliance; a man who could make anything with his mind and his hands; and a man who loved his wife Irma and his family here and abroad more than anything in life.



Alex considered every human being of every race, religion, color and socioeconomic status his family. He adopted each of his hundreds of loyal employees, business associates and distinguished global clients as his own brothers and sisters. Those who worked with him in this capacity genuinely reciprocated.



A man for every man, and a man of the world, Alex taught people the essence of life. He was a thinker and a philosopher; an international history buff with a photographic memory; and a curious and animated quick wit who could captivate you instantly with his colorful storytelling.



Alex's life experiences have always related back to the tenacity he developed in himself growing up as a boy in Hungary during a time of constant upheaval and revolution. Alex was a strong and mighty Hungarian his entire life.



Though he thoroughly enjoyed the fruits of his labor, the most important things to him were his wife Irma and his family; his Catholic faith; and the gift and power of knowledge.



Alex lived his life to provide for others, which he accomplished with great success.



Alex is survived by his loving family: Clara Layman (Tim Layman) of Niles, MI; Kathy Teter (Matthew Teter) of Elbert, CO; and Thomas Kocsis (Judith Feilen-Kocsis) of Buffalo Grove, IL. Alex's grandchildren are Kristopher Kocsis (Nicole Kocsis) of South Bend, IN; and Camille Kocsis, of Granger, IN. His great- grandchildren are Audrey and Addison Kocsis, the beautiful daughters of Kristopher and Nicole.



Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. A celebration event will be held later in the evening at Villa Macri Ristorante, 225 Toscana Blvd., where personal anecdotes and memories of Alex will be shared.



Alex would ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: The Saint Pius Parish Education Center, Capital Campaign, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530.



Alex would ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: The Saint Pius Parish Education Center, Capital Campaign, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530.

To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019