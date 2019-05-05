Alex Liggins



Sept. 8, 1975 - May 2, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Today we celebrate the life of Alex C. Liggins, born September 8, 1975 in Chicago, IL. The last child of his mother Florices' six, he stayed close to his mother throughout his lifetime and maintained an unbreakable bond with her. As an adolescent Alex's family relocated to South Bend, IN. As a close-knit family, Alex took on the role as protector mostly because of his bigger heart. Alex was known for being light-hearted and humorous. He also loved to play video games of all sorts. He worked as an ice cream distributor. He also hosted neighborhood parties for youth in his area. He has a son, Demarco and daughter, Nyokia. Alex was fond of life and brought an easy-going energy when he was present. The values and morals that his mother instilled echoed constantly throughout his life as he was taught to follow Christ. He loved his family. Mary Elizabeth Harper Houston and his mother, Florice Jeanette Houston Liggins.



He is survived by his children, Nyokia and Demarco; his father, Level Liggins Sr.; his longtime sweetheart, Latrice Mitchell; and his siblings, Mary Jones (John Lee), Wanda Love (Chris), Juanita Jenkins (Johnny), Leevell Liggins Jr., and Cheryl Liggins Oyedele, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who loved and appreciated him dearly. He will truly be missed.



A Memorial Service will be held at Greater St. Matthew Church on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Published in South Bend Tribune on May 5, 2019