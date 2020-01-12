Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM
Alexander J. Horvath Obituary
Alexander J. Horvath

Feb. 21, 1991 - Jan. 6, 2020

LAFAYETTE, IN - Alexander Jacob Horvath, 28, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Alex was born on February 21, 1991, in Lafayette, IN, to Alexander and Denise (Summerer) Horvath. They survive, along with his wife Megan, paternal grandmother Anna Horvath, several aunts and uncles, and niece Savannah.

He graduated from McCutcheon High School in Lafayette and Purdue University with a BS in Biological Science.

On November 10, 2018, he married Megan McGarvey in Converse, Indiana. The couple relocated to Redwood City, CA, one month later where Alex took a position as a scientist working in cancer research.

When Alex was in high school, he was a multi-sport athlete. He was one of the top weight lifters in the state.

He loved the outdoors, travel, and music. He was a great cook and liked good food. He was actively involved in his churches, Converse Church of Christ (Converse, IN) and Central Peninsula Church (Redwood City, CA).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Alex's honor.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 5:00pm EST Sunday, January 19, 2020 with a gathering of friends and family from 3 to 5 p.m. EST at at the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Ave., South Bend, IN 46613. Burial of his cremated remains will be in Highland Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
