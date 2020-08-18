Alexander J. Pare`
March 6, 2005 - August 9, 2020
CULVER, IN - Alex Pare, of Culver, passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 15 in his family's home. He was born on March 6, 2005, three days after his mother's birthday, and lived in Culver for the entirety of his life.
Alex was not only an amazing and dedicated basketball player, but also a bright student anticipated to graduate at the top of his class from Culver Community High School. Alex also attended Culver Middle School, shining in everything from the basketball team to mathematics. His favorite pastimes were participating in pick-up basketball games at the park or the gym, playing video games with his family and friends, and listening to 90s rap. Many Culver citizens know him fondly as an animal lover with a successful pet-sitting business. Those close to him will remember him as a goofy, thoughtful, and sweet boy whose sense of humor never failed to make them smile.
Alex is survived by his parents, Beth and Paul, as well as his three sisters, Nicole, Arielle, and Elise. His aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandfather will also miss him dearly.
A public Rosary service for Alex was held at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church, Culver, on Monday. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Culver Community High School gymnasium TODAY, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 am and a reception will follow at the old Railroad Depot. Alex's family is establishing a fund for the improvement of the Culver Park basketball court; those interested and able can contribute at https://gf.me/u/yp4xvr
or in person at the Funeral Mass. Donations in Alex's honor are also welcome at Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Culver in lieu of flowers.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with caring for the family.