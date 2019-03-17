Alexander V. Trent



Dec. 2, 1920 - March 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Alexander V. “Al” Trent, 98, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Grand Emerald Place. Alex was born on December 2, 1920 in Buffalo, New York to Stanley and Helen (Wanuz) Putrzynski. He moved to South Bend as a young boy and attended South Bend schools.



Al had a knack for business from an early age, selling apples outside the gates of Bendix Corporation and working as a paperboy for the South Bend Tribune. In 1933, he won a newspaper-selling contest and was rewarded with a ticket to the World's Fair in Chicago.



Al enlisted in World War II the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed and sailed throughout the Pacific and Atlantic oceans as a Navy gun captain. He narrowly survived kamikaze attacks during the Battle of Okinawa while aboard the U.S.S. Aaron Ward. As the ship sank, Al and a skeleton crew kept the vessel afloat and steered the ship safety back to U.S. territory.



After the war, Al worked as a roulette dealer for a local casino and later became a top salesman at Sears. He ended his career as owner of Alexanian Brothers Carpet on Eddy Street in South Bend, which he operated for more than 20 years.



On September 6, 1958 at St. Stan's Church, he married Martha R. Sobolewski, who preceded him in death on December 11, 1996. He was also preceded in death by his siblings and parents. Alexander is survived by his son, Philip (Alicia) Trent of South Bend, Indiana; grandsons, Ryan, Ian, and Spencer; granddaughter, Graciela Marta; and a great-granddaughter, Riley.



Al enjoyed golfing well into his 80's and was known for his superb short game. He was a skilled fisherman and caught many a panfish across the waters of Indiana, Michigan, and Canada. He and his wife Marty loved traveling together and dining out. In his later years, Alex enjoyed watching sports, shopping for bargains, and spending time with family. His sweet-tooth endured until the end; he never met a cherry pie or an apple fritter he didn't like.



A private family service will be held on March 22. Contributions may be made to The . Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019