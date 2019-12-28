|
Alexander Verba
June 24, 1953 - Dec. 25, 2019
OSCEOLA, IN - Alexander Jude Verba, Jr., 66, of Osceola, IN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 25, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1953, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Alexander, Sr. and Rachel (Miller) Verba. On October 3, 1981 he married Teri Huver, who survives. Along with his loving wife he is survived by a daughter, Jessica (Aaron) Cannon of Osceola, IN; a son, Trever Verba of Austin, TX; four grandchildren, Will, Oliver, Sawyer and Finley; two sisters, Liz White and Sue Minniear; and by a brother, Chuck Verba. Alex worked hard as a Tool and Die Maker for United Tool and Engineering for over 37 years. He was a member of St. Joseph Valley Street Rods, Bible Study Fellowship, River Valley Church and Michiana Emmaus. Alex was a loving, husband, father and grandfather, his children and grandchildren were the light of his life. It was important for him that they grew up to know the Lord. He was incredibly selfless always lending a hand to anyone in need. He lived life to help others. He loved playing his guitar and his street rods.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday December 29, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Church, 55240 Bittersweet Rd., Mishawaka. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the church, where friends may visit for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Missionary Church Building Fund. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019