Alexandra Sheyko
1936 - 2020
Alexandra Sheyko

Feb. 6, 1936 - Oct. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Alexandra Sheyko, 84, of South Bend, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

Alexandra was born February 6, 1936 in Russia to the late Peter and Maria (Komcherova) Popov. She left Russia with her family at the age of 10 and they settled in South Bend. On September 1, 1957, Alexandra married Dmitry Sheyko and they lived in Chicago before moving to South Bend in 1970.

Alexandra retired from Miles/Bayer after nearly 20 years of employment. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing cards, sewing and needle work, and she loved shopping. Her family was the center of her life.

Alexandra's surviving family includes her four children, Michael (Judy) Sheyko of Mishawaka, Tania (Steven) O'Dell of Osceola, Alexander Sheyko of North Liberty, Iowa, and Peter (Mary Jane) Sheyko of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 13 grandchildren: Johnathon, Benjamin, Mason, Kelsie, Jordan, Tessa, Adam, Natasha, Matthew, Jacob, Katherine, Kristin, and Julia; and 14 great-grandchildren: Elijah, Ezekiel, Edison, Emersynn, Bronson, Kennedi, Dempsey, Addison, Finnegan, Sullivan, Owen, Isaac, Grace, and Joy.

Alexandra was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dimitry; and by her sister, Helen Hite.

Private family services will be held in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka.

Memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
