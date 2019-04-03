Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Siple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred E. "Bub" Siple

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred E. "Bub" Siple Obituary
Alfred “Bub” E. Siple

May 5, 1937 - April 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Alfred “Bub” E. Siple, 81, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at his home on April 1, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1937 to Floyd and Dorothy Siple both of whom preceded him in death. On January 26, 1968, he married Judith Kirkendall in Niles, Michigan. She survives with a son, Mark Hunter and a daughter, Pam (Chris) Chadwick. Also surviving are two grandsons, Kyle and Dillon Chadwick. His brother, Patrick Siple also survives. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Hunter and his sister, Doris Hancz. He was employed by Peerless Midwest for over 30 years until his retirement in 2014, as a Pipe Fitter. He was a member of the Road Sprinkler Union Local #669. Friends will be received at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, April 4. He was a great storyteller and loved to tell jokes, a real funny man. He was a Certified Master Plumber and was considered a mechanical genius. He could fix anything you threw his way. He built the two houses he lived in and was a lifelong resident of the Michiana region. Some of his likes were sports -- The Bears, Cubs, and any Notre Dame event. He was a big fan of the Western TV shows. Funeral services will take place at the funeral Chapel on Friday, April 5 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers to the .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bubb Funeral Chapel
Download Now