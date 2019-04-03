Alfred “Bub” E. Siple



May 5, 1937 - April 1, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Alfred “Bub” E. Siple, 81, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at his home on April 1, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1937 to Floyd and Dorothy Siple both of whom preceded him in death. On January 26, 1968, he married Judith Kirkendall in Niles, Michigan. She survives with a son, Mark Hunter and a daughter, Pam (Chris) Chadwick. Also surviving are two grandsons, Kyle and Dillon Chadwick. His brother, Patrick Siple also survives. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Hunter and his sister, Doris Hancz. He was employed by Peerless Midwest for over 30 years until his retirement in 2014, as a Pipe Fitter. He was a member of the Road Sprinkler Union Local #669. Friends will be received at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana from 6:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, April 4. He was a great storyteller and loved to tell jokes, a real funny man. He was a Certified Master Plumber and was considered a mechanical genius. He could fix anything you threw his way. He built the two houses he lived in and was a lifelong resident of the Michiana region. Some of his likes were sports -- The Bears, Cubs, and any Notre Dame event. He was a big fan of the Western TV shows. Funeral services will take place at the funeral Chapel on Friday, April 5 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in lieu of flowers to the . Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary