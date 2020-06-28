Alfred McFadden
August 30, 1934 - June 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alfred L. McFadden, 85, passed away at 9:04pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Milton Home.
Alfred was born on August 30, 1934, in Mishawaka, to the late Alton Richard and Ruby Lucillin (Johnston) McFadden. Alfred was also preceded in death by brothers, Edmond, Irvin, Robert, Albert (who was his twin) and Marvin; and sisters, Norma Kinch and Evelyn Davis.
Alfred is survived by brothers, Raymond of Mishawaka and Loren of Germany; sister, Wanda McFadden of Oklahoma; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Sue McFadden of South Bend.
Alfred was a Veteran of the United States Military and did custodial work at several locations in the area.
There will be no services at this time. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery. Palmer Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.