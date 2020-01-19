|
Alfreda Paige Bayman
June 16, 1957 - Jan. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - This obituary is dedicated to someone special, someone set apart, Alfreda Paige Bayman. “Freda,” as she was affectionately called, was a lively, spirited mother, wife, daughter, and sister who marched to the beat of her own drum. Born in South Bend, Indiana, she was raised by parents, Thelma and John Smith and grandmother Cyntheria Taylor.
She was married on June 15, 1991, to Larry Bayman of South Bend, Indiana, and from this union, gave life to her only child, Ashley Helen Bayman, of Santa Cruz, California. She is the eldest of five children: Terri Bradshaw of California, John Smith Jr. of Texas, Mia Doaks of Ohio, and Brian Smith of Indiana. Freda was more like a sister than a niece to her aunt Priscilla Works of South Bend, Indiana.
Freda was known for her exceptional culinary skills and often maintained a garden to which she invited friends and family to partake in the bounty. She will be missed for her exemplary cooking, vivacious personality, caring nature, and beautiful smile.
A Memorial service will be held at ALFORD'S MORTUARY at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020