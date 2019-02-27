Alice A. Duncan



May 28, 1927 - Feb. 25, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice A. Duncan, age 91, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away at 11:45 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at Sanctuary at St. Paul's. Alice was born on May 28, 1927 in Charlotte, Michigan, to the late Clarence and Luella (Jackson) Wenker.



On September 25, 1944, she married Robert H. Duncan, who preceded her in death on December 16, 2007.



Alice is survived by four daughters, Judy Walker of Walkerton, Elizabeth Weiss of Bremen, Nancy Davis of Mishawaka, and Linda Haney of LaPaz; three sons, Jim Duncan of Plymouth, Dennis Duncan of Manistee, MI, and Larry Duncan (Don Cook) of Bellville, IL; eighteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren, and eighteen great-great-grandchildren. She loved her dog, Rocky.



Alice was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Thompson; sons-in-law, Wayne Weiss and Richie Davis; and her brother, Fred Wenker.



Palmer Funeral Home - River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.