Alice Bystry
August 11, 1926 - Oct. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Bystry, 93, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, at her residence after a brief illness.
Alice was born Aug. 11, 1926 in South Bend to the late Michael and Adeline Zmyslo. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Joseph Bystry; her daughter, Claudette Douthitt; and her infant son, Robert. She is survived by son David Bystry (Fran) of Mishawaka, daughter Elizabeth Neiman (Joseph) of Texas, daughter Kathy Fick (David Westerhoff) of Grand Rapids, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three sisters.
During her life, Alice experienced not only being part of a very large family but also a family that survived the Great Depression and WWII. She married Joseph Bystry on Sept. 13, 1947. Together with God's help, they blended their lives to create a wonderful home for their four children. She enjoyed many things in life but none more than spending time with family.
Alice was a caring and giving individual who lived a Christian life of service to others. She loved deeply and in return was loved profoundly by family and friends. She was a blessing to many and will be greatly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Holy Family Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care, northern Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019