Alice Carol
Carson-Vargo
May 14, 1941 - Oct. 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Alice Carol Carson-Vargo, 79, passed away at 2:32 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Sprenger Health Care.
Alice was born May 14, 1941 in St Joseph County to the late Fabian and Alice (McCullough) Swift. She graduated from Washington-Clay High School, class of 1959. She married Richard “Zeke” Carson on September 1, 1961. He passed away May 17, 1984. She met the love of her life, Francis “Frank” Vargo, and they married October 10, 1992. He died January 24, 2003. They were passionate campers, both at Potato Creek State Park and Rockford, Texas. She loved to gamble and play bingo with her bingo friends. She loved her dogs, Timber, Noelle, and Cinder. She loved to crochet and work on gingerbread craft projects.
Left to cherish the memory of Alice are her daughters, Joellyn Marie (Michael) Key of Neenah, Wisconsin and Linda Diane Miller of South Bend, Indiana. Also surviving is a son, Richard Carson of South Bend; her grandchildren, Jody, Benjamin, Alexander, and Kaley; a special sister-in-law, Betty Swift; great-grandchildren, Ethan and William, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Glen, and Edward Swift; and one granddaughter, Melanie.
Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, private burial services will be held at Porter-Rae Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. is assisting with the arrangements.
