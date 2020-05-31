Alice Elizabeth Gilbert
March 31, 1964 - May 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Elizabeth Gilbert, 56, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Detroit, MI. Alice was born on March 31, 1964 in South Bend, IN, to Virgil and Lilly Gilbert. Alice graduated from John Adams High School. Alice relocated to Detroit, MI in 1984.
Alice was an entrepreneur, a designer, and an antique collector. Alice loved her treasures and trinkets. Whenever she'd find a new treasure, she'd spend hours doing research and examining them under her microscopes. Alice also loved gardening. She took so much pride in her yard. Often neighbors would ask for her gardening advice. Alice's friends and family would often describe her as, “The Best Dressed Person in the Room”. Combine these things with her blonde hair, brown golden skin, beautiful turquoise eyes, and her BIG smile; she had an undeniable “It-Factor”, to know Alice was to love her.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Lilly Gilbert, a brother, Billy Charles Smith and her niece, Tyonna Gilbert.
Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved sons, Yancy Gilbert, Ramirez Gilbert, Nico Gilbert, DeNario Bryant, and George Chaney III; her loving daughters, Chantea Snowden (Jevarias) and Chanel Bryant; three granddaughters, Kamry Gilbert, Kenndie Gilbert, and Nyomi Snowden; siblings, Odesta, Eloise, Virgil Jr., Freeman, Gwendolyn, Jocene, Cargwe, Carl, Veronica, Amaryllis, Meloneze, and Rodney, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Alice touched so many lives, she will be cherished and missed by many.
Private services will be held on June 5, at O.H. Pye Funeral Home in Detroit, MI. Online condolences to the family can be submitted at pyefuneralhome.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.