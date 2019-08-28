|
Alice G. Trubey
Nov. 7, 1927 - Aug. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice G. Trubey, age 91, of South Bend, passed away August 25, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born in South Bend to the late William Joseph and Anna (Byski) Martin on November 7, 1927.
Alice resided in the same home for the last 63 years. She enjoyed gardening, working around her home, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Richard enjoyed traveling around the country with their camper. She graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School in Brookfield, IL, in 1946. She worked for General Electric in Cicero, Illinois followed by Robertson's Department Store in South Bend. Alice was a truly wonderful mother and will be missed by all.
On May 21, 1955, in LaPorte, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she married Richard Trubey who preceded her in death in 2011.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Chris) Ensing of South Bend, IN and Donna (Steven) Horvath of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, Anne (Cory) Givens of South Bend, IN, Andrew (Maggie) Ensing of Milwaukee, WI, Kelly (Randy) Cline of New Carlisle, IN, and Matthew Horvath of Denver, CO; four great-grandchildren, Harryson and Alora Givens, and James and Mary Anne Ensing; one sister-in-law, Sandra Severs of La Porte, IN, along with many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lee Schultz.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte. A Private family visitation will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am, CST with a Private Service to follow at 11:00 am CST with Fr. John Delaney officiating. Interment will follow at Patton Cemetery, LaPorte. The family would like to extended their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Memorial Hospital for their kind care they provided to Alice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019