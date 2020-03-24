|
|
Alice Irene (Monhaut)Matthews Hartman
Oct. 15, 1925 - March 21, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Alice Irene (Monhaut) Matthews Hartman, age 94, of Elkhart, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Alice was born October 15, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana to the late John Delbert and Mary Irene (Shimp) Monhaut. Alice was a graduate of Central High School in South Bend. She later worked for over 25 years in the offices at the Torrington Company in South Bend, and over 10 years with Atlas Chem-Milling in Elkhart before her retirement in 1995. On August 11, 1972, she married Rolland Hartman. He preceded her in death in May of 1980.
Surviving are her sons, Wayne (Elaine) Matthews of Elkhart and Mark (Donna) Matthews of Bristol. Surviving as well are 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Julia VandeZande of Mishawaka and Eleanor Freehauf of Lakeville survive as well. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia D. Dingess; and her siblings, Pauline Accoe and John D. Monhaut.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Cruz Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. *A livestream of the graveside ceremony will begin at 1:45pm on Cruz Family Funeral Home's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CruzFamilyFH.*
In her spare time, Alice enjoyed sewing, knitting afghans, crocheting, and making prize-winning quilts. She and her husband Rollie enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad. Alice was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Fairview Grange.
In her memory, donations may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church. To leave an online condolence or light a virtual candle in Alice's memory, please follow the links provided at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020