Alice J. Pillow
1929 - 2020
Alice J. Pillow

March 15, 1929 - July 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND - Alice Christine Pillow passed away peacefully while residing at Canterfield of Bluffton, Ridgeland, SC on July 14, 2020. She was born on March 15, 1929 in South Bend to Roy and Veva (Williams) Moberg.

Alice was the eldest of four children. Her sister, Delores (Frank) Morrison of Warren, OH survives. Her brother, Harold (Veleda) Moberg, and sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Marshall) Vervynckt predeceased her. Alice married John (Jack) Pillow Jr. on April 15, 1950 in South Bend, IN. He passed away in 1997 after 47 years of marriage.

Alice lived her life taking care of others. While growing up, she helped care for her brother and sisters. Later in life, she cared for two of her aunts, her parents, her mother- and father-in-law, as well as an elderly neighbor. When her husband Jack was diagnosed with complications from Parkinson's disease, she took care of him. She took great joy in helping meet the needs of others and making their lives easier.

Alice and Jack met at John Adams High School, graduating in 1947. However, they didn't start dating until a few weeks after graduation. It didn't take long for love to grow, but her parents would not let her marry until she was 21, so the wedding took place exactly one month after her twenty-first birthday.

Early in their marriage Alice worked for NIPSCO. She became a stay-at-home mom when they started their family. They raised their children, John (Sherri) Pillow of Elkhart, IN and Nancy (Clyde) Hayes of Bluffton, SC, in River Park and were members of River Park United Methodist Church.

Also surviving Alice are two grandchildren, Michael (Erica) Pillow of Flagstaff, AZ and Sara (Jon) Bowen of Elkhart, IN; and three step-granddaughters, Kathleen (Peter) Dell`Aquila of Plainfield, IL, Melissa (Luke) Thomas of Winnetka IL, and Lauren (Brian) Cecil of Midlothian, VA. She had four great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. Alice also greatly loved her three nieces, Susan Vervynckt, Linda (Mark) Smith, and Lee Ann (Gerald) Shaffer and their families.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 21, 4:00-7:00 at Palmer Funeral Homes-Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana. The family requests that masks be worn during visitation. The graveside service at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park will be private. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be submitted to Crescent Hospice, 56 Persimmon St., Suite D, Bluffton, SC 29910.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
