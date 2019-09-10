|
Alice Jane Wierzbicki
Nov. 15, 1929 - Sept. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Jane Wierzbicki, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Alice was born November 15, 1929 to the late Walter and Bernice (Harlozinski) Zapalski.
Left to cherish the memory of Alice are her son, John (Jan Andrews) Wierzbicki; grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Scott-Wroblewski, and Joshua (Kalli MacDonald) Wierzbicki; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Ashton, Carson, Alex, Olivia, and Paisley.
Alice was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church; she looked forward to attending Mass on Sundays, then going to Ponderosa with her family. Alice loved her family; she enjoyed spending time with them, especially playing games and joking around. She was very devoted to her parents, caring for them until the Lord took them to Heaven. Christmas was Alice's favorite holiday. The whole family would come over and share “Wigilia” with her on Christmas Eve. She had a green thumb; all her plants were beautiful and nourished with coffee. Her dogs were spoiled; they could count on buttered toast every morning sitting beside her.
Visitation for Alice will be 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019