Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Wierzbicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Jane Wierzbicki


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Jane Wierzbicki Obituary
Alice Jane Wierzbicki

Nov. 15, 1929 - Sept. 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Jane Wierzbicki, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Alice was born November 15, 1929 to the late Walter and Bernice (Harlozinski) Zapalski.

Left to cherish the memory of Alice are her son, John (Jan Andrews) Wierzbicki; grandchildren, Jessica (Steve) Scott-Wroblewski, and Joshua (Kalli MacDonald) Wierzbicki; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Ashton, Carson, Alex, Olivia, and Paisley.

Alice was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church; she looked forward to attending Mass on Sundays, then going to Ponderosa with her family. Alice loved her family; she enjoyed spending time with them, especially playing games and joking around. She was very devoted to her parents, caring for them until the Lord took them to Heaven. Christmas was Alice's favorite holiday. The whole family would come over and share “Wigilia” with her on Christmas Eve. She had a green thumb; all her plants were beautiful and nourished with coffee. Her dogs were spoiled; they could count on buttered toast every morning sitting beside her.

Visitation for Alice will be 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now