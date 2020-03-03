|
|
Alice Jane Wilson
June 6, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Jane Wilson, 84, died about 4:30 a.m. Friday, February 28 at Center for Hospice Care. She was born June 6, 1935 in South Bend, IN to Gus and Inez (Claybrook) Cogdell.
On August 9, 1963, she married Milton Wilson, who survives with their two children, Rhonda Wilson Wallace of Indianapolis, IN and Milton Roderick Wilson of Zion, IL. Also surviving is her brother, Gus Cogdell (Bessie); and four grandchildren, Rolonda and Roderick Wallace of Indianapolis, IN, Andrew and Marcus Wilson of Corpus Christi, TX. Preceding her in death were her father, mother, and sister, Irene Burton.
Mrs. Wilson retired from South Bend Community School Corporation Title I Program after 31 years. Alice graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1953. She attended Indiana University of South Bend, Bethel College, and Automation Institute of Chicago.
She was an active member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church for over 50 years where she served on the Nurses Guild in the capacity of Secretary and Supervisor of the Junior Nurses.
Alice was a lifetime member of NAACP, recording secretary of the Grand Household of Ruth, No. 6867, founding member of the Putt Putter Golf League, and an avid league bowler at Chippewa and Beacon bowling alleys.
She served on the advisory board of Robinson Community Learning Center where she also participated in the book club. Alice enjoyed traveling with the Bus Fellowship Ministry of Thomas & Elsie Randles.
Alice J. Wilson will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church with viewing from 10:00a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford's Mortuary. Condolences may be sent at www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020