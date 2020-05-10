Alice Jorda



July 17, 1927 - April 29, 2020



PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Alice Gassmann Jorda was born in Dagmersellen, Switzerland on July 17, 1927, and died peacefully at home on April 29, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1951 and through hard work, determination, and a little help from her adoptive parents, Dr. Bernard and Genevieve Kamm of South Bend, Indiana, she learned English, graduated from John Adams High School, and accomplished her dream of becoming a nurse at Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Alice met the love of her life, Karl Jorda, a Notre Dame law student, and they were married at Notre Dame in 1956 by Father Sheehan, until Karl left us in 2016. Karl and Alice moved from Elkhart, IN to Armonk, NY, to Concord, NH, and finally to Port St. Lucie, FL. Alice supported Karl's career as a prominent intellectual property lawyer and professor, and was always very active in her community including the Catholic Church, Swiss Benevolent Society, the Historical Society, the Garden Clubs (including President of the New Hampshire Federation of Garden Clubs), teaching English, and continuing to volunteer into her 90's. Alice was known for her brilliant entertaining, gardening, painting, prolific reading, and travel around the world with Karl. She was generous, kind, compassionate, positive, and loved by one and all. Alice leaves behind 4 children, Mary, Helen, Hans, and Karl Jorda, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. We will miss her forever.





