Alice Kruszewski



Feb. 6, 1937 - April 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Mae Kruszewski, 82, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Alice was born February 6, 1937 in South Bend, to the late John and Sophie (Urbanski) Fill. On June 28, 1958 Alice married Daniel Kruszewski; he preceded her in death on June 22, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Daniel Kruszewski in 1966. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diane (Randy) Ritschard; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Joseph & Jordan Ritschard; great-grandson, Hudson Joseph; brother, John (Nancy Fossier) Fill; sister, Carole (Tom) Freshley; many nieces and nephews; and honorary daughter, Judy Blake-Ciesialka. Alice worked at the South Bend Tribune where she met the love of her life, Dan. After getting married she enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. Alice loved gardening and looked forward to the weather breaking so she could tend to her flowers. Alice also enjoyed working on puzzles and crosswords. She was very social and got along with everyone, especially enjoying time with her good friend, Ruth. She always looked forward to visiting with family and was very proud of her grandchildren. A special 'Thank You' to Caroline for her kind and compassionate care. Visitation for Alice will be held from 9:00am until time of service at 11:00am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.