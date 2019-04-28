Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Kruszewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Kruszewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Kruszewski Obituary
Alice Kruszewski

Feb. 6, 1937 - April 21, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Mae Kruszewski, 82, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Alice was born February 6, 1937 in South Bend, to the late John and Sophie (Urbanski) Fill. On June 28, 1958 Alice married Daniel Kruszewski; he preceded her in death on June 22, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Daniel Kruszewski in 1966. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diane (Randy) Ritschard; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Joseph & Jordan Ritschard; great-grandson, Hudson Joseph; brother, John (Nancy Fossier) Fill; sister, Carole (Tom) Freshley; many nieces and nephews; and honorary daughter, Judy Blake-Ciesialka. Alice worked at the South Bend Tribune where she met the love of her life, Dan. After getting married she enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom. Alice loved gardening and looked forward to the weather breaking so she could tend to her flowers. Alice also enjoyed working on puzzles and crosswords. She was very social and got along with everyone, especially enjoying time with her good friend, Ruth. She always looked forward to visiting with family and was very proud of her grandchildren. A special ‘Thank You' to Caroline for her kind and compassionate care. Visitation for Alice will be held from 9:00am until time of service at 11:00am on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now