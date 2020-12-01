Alice L. Horein
Aug. 5, 1920 - Nov. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice L. Horein, 100, of South Bend, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, at home on the family farm where she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Anita Horein Rhoads. She was born on August 5, 1920 in Mishawaka to the late Adolph C. and Clara M. (Kline) Heinke. On August 25, 1945 she was united in marriage at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Woodland to Calvin W. Horein, who preceded her in death on December 15, 2006.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Eileen (Bruce) Rickman of Columbia, SC and Anita (Mark) Rhoads of South Bend; sons, Donald (Cathy) Horein of Watkins Glen, NY and Roger (Cathie) Horein of South Bend; nephew, Wayne (Sylvia) Heinke, along with 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and first cousins, Miriam Epple-Heath, Lorraine Lawrence, and Gerald Kline. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth E. Heinke.
Alice was a lifelong area resident and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and was an organist for many years. She was a faithful member of the church Ladies Aid quilting group and in later years hosted quilters weekly at her home. Her children and grandchildren are grateful recipients of some of her lovely quilts and will cherish them in her memory. Alice loved her life on the farm, tending a huge garden, feeding chickens, and caring for her four children. As a youth she was a Champion 4-H participant, winning many ribbons for her baking, clothing, and canning. She also received an award as a sharp shooter. Among her family, friends, and neighbors she was famous for her hospitality, homemade egg noodles, angel food cake, and mouth-watering pies.
A private service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Woodland, IN on Wednesday, Dec. 2. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the nurses of Center for Hospice Care, especially Kristi and Abby, and her daytime helper, Jessica Marvin for their loving care.
Memorial contributions in memory of Alice may be offered to Center for Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Woodland), 15697 New Road, Mishawaka, IN 46544. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
