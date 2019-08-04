|
Alice L. Ring
March 6, 1931 - August 1, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice L. Ring, 88, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Alice was born March 6, 1931 in South Bend to the late Frank and Helen (Borucki) Janiszewski. On February 14, 1952 Alice married James R. Ring; he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004. Alice was also preceded in death by their daughter, Nancy R. Moss.
Left to cherish the memory of Alice are her children, Lance S. (Vicki) Ring, Sharon R. (Kenny) Weber, Christine R.(William) Cuzinski, Mark J. (Ann) Ring, Vincent E. Ring, Judy L. (Tim) Bragg, Paul B. (Angie) Ring, Kerry P. (Angie) Ring, and Jessica R. Ring, 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Alice earned a degree as a Certified Medical Assistant and worked 27 years for St. Joseph Care, West Nursing Facility. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist and St. Patrick's Catholic Churches. Alice enjoyed music, dancing, reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and especially, listening to the Chicago Cubs on the radio. She was a very compassionate person who cared for people and animals. Alice loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and dogs very much. She especially loved when her family came to “Alice's Restaurant” for Christmas brunch. Alice taught her family about their American Polish heritage as well as many life lessons. She will be deeply missed and always loved very, very much. “Because of YOU mama bird, we are better people in the world and that is a gift YOU have given us.”
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 6:00 pm, Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in St. Joseph Cemetery. St. Joseph Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019