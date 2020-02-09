|
Alice LaHaie
March 17, 1926 - Jan. 30, 2020
NILES, MI - Alice T. LaHaie, 93, of Niles, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
She was born on March 17, 1926 in Bay City, Michigan to the late Andrew and Valeria (Gwizdala) Permoda.
On July 25, 1953 Alice married her soulmate, Ivan J. LaHaie Sr. at a ceremony in Bay City, Michigan. They shared 66 years of joy and fulfillment together raising their six children into adulthood. Ivan preceded her in death on December 17, 2019. Alice was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Jimmy Fageley; and her siblings, Philomena (Alan) Jackson, Mary Ann Permoda, Helen Permoda, and Donald (Helen) Permoda.
Surviving Alice are her children, Ivan (Kathy) LaHaie Jr. of Grass Lake, Andrew (Bambi) LaHaie of Muskegon, Edward (Alicia) LaHaie of Adrian, Joanne (James) Gipson of Niles, Anthony (Dana) LaHaie of Grand Haven, and Patricia LaHaie of Ypsilanti; grandchildren, Katie Hill, Allie LaHaie, Shannon (Rick III) Behm, Andy LaHaie, Tyler Shafer, Joseph (Danielle) Gipson, and Sierra LaHaie; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Spencer, Claire, Oscar, and Annabelle.
In her youth, Alice enjoyed playing baseball, skiing, and hunting. Later in life, she took up tennis and often golfed with Ivan Sr. She occasionally enjoyed watching football, mainly to get a glimpse of the “tight ends”.
Even as a fulltime mom to six kids, Alice found time to volunteer her services. Her Haunted House was a main attraction at the St. Mary's School annual winter carnival. She was briefly employed with Dial-A-Ride in Niles, where the skills she honed typing last minute school papers for her kids served her well. Her greatest sense of professional accomplishment came from her work as a member of the League of Women Voters where she served as past president of the Berrien and Cass County Chapter. There she fought tirelessly for progressive social and environmental causes.
Alice was also the House Budget Chief, and she performed this task with flying colors. Her family always had what they needed and, when feasible, wanted. Family vacations to Florida were spent in tents, and meals were cooked on a Coleman stove. Most notably, she gathered help from family and friends to install a backyard pool, where at 53 years of age, she led the installment of its concrete deck. Beer and food were the payment for services rendered.
The pool became the oasis for many gatherings of family and friends, and the setting for Alice's “perfect day”: drifting in a floating recliner with a dry martini in one hand and peanuts in the other.
Alice's greatest source of joy was children. There was no better mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, babysitter, or daycare provider than Rutti-Tutti. She taught them to respect friends and strangers alike, and encouraged them to explore and follow their interests. She wanted them to be happy, enjoy what they did, and have fun (although there were times when a Polish-laden scolding was in order). What more can one ask for in life? You did good mom. You did really good.
Alice's family is deeply grateful to everyone who cared for her in her final years, including Caring Circle Hospice, but most importantly, her daughter Joanne, who was always there for both Mom and Dad whenever they needed love, support, a good listener, or an advocate. In keeping with Alice's wishes, her family will gather at a future date to celebrate her and Ivan's lives.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alice's memory to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085 or League of Women Voters, PO Box 11036, Lewiston, ME 04243-9405.
