Alice M. Wiand
1920 - 2020
Alice M. Wiand

May 14, 1920 - August 14, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice M. Wiand, 100, of South Bend, IN, passed away at 2:24 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Center for Hospice.

Alice was born on May 14, 1920 in West Stockbridge, MA to Guido and Mary (Finotti) Mariottini.

On August 18, 1943 Alice married Dale E. Wiand; Dale preceded her in death on March 7, 1993.

Alice is survived by two daughters, Mary E. Mink of South Bend and Lisa L. Wiand of Indianapolis; two sons, Dale E Wiand and Jay B. Wiand both of South Bend, eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Alice was preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Ann Armentrout, a sister, Rose Karsean, a brother, Armando Mariottini, and her parents.

Alice belonged to the Michiana Piece Makers Quilt Club and Council Oaks Chapter Rug Hooking Club.

Visitation for Alice will be on Tuesday, August 18, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend where Funeral services will also be on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Father Terry Fisher officiating the services, and burial to follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend.

Memorial contributions can be made to Center for Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
AUG
18
Burial
Southlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
