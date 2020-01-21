|
|
Alice Marie Hughes
Dec. 30, 1941 - Jan. 19, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Alice Marie Hughes, 78, passed away at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Alice was born on December 30, 1941 in South Bend to Everett and Florence (Six) Holderbaum. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry, Dale, and Paul Holderbaum.
On December 19, 1958 in South Bend, she married, Leland Joseph Hughes; he preceded her in death on January 9, 2015. Surviving are her children, Kenneth (Dawn) Hughes of South Bend, Pamela (Dave) Price of Mishawaka, and Ronald (Teresa) Hughes of Osceola; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Rick (Lea) Holderbaum of West Lynn, OR.
Alice worked at South Bend Medical Foundation, then Bendix Corporation as Production Operator until her retirement. She was also a member of Living Stones Church in South Bend.
Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, January 22 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. in the Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Charles Barrington officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020