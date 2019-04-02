Alice R. Bostwick



July 8, 1938 - March 29, 2019



WALKERTON, IN - Alice R. Bostwick, 80, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, in Greenwood Meadows Nursing Facility in Greenwood, IN following an extended illness. She was formally of Walkerton.



Alice was born on July 8, 1938 in Lawrenceville, IL to the late Joseph and Jessie (Ellinger) Burchfield.



Alice graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a BA degree, then went on to Illinois State to get her Masters degree in education. She retired from Walkerton Elementary School, second grade, after 40 years of dedicated service.



She is survived by her daughter, Laura A. (John) O'Connor of Indianapolis, IN and son, Scott A. Bostwick of Abilene, TX; two grandchildren, Madeline and Dean O'Connor; and brother, Lee (Rita) Burchfield of Sumner, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Bostwick on May, 10 1983.



Alice loved reading and teaching, and was a mentor to kids after retirement. She loved being with her family and loving grandkids. She also enjoyed watching sports. She was a member of the Indiana Teachers Association.



The family would like memorial contributions made to the John Glenn School Corporation, 101 John Glenn Drive, Walkerton, IN 46574 or the Cancer Research, 1311 Mamaroneck Avenue, Suite 310, White Plains, NY 10605, in Alice's name.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Walkerton Chapel”, 1216 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton, IN. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, April 4, at 9:30 A.M. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 801 Tyler Street, Walkerton, IN, with Fr. Eric Zimmer officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton, IN.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Alice's family and numerous friends.



