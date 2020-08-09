1/1
Alice Rietveld
1941 - 2020
Alice Rietveld

June 10, 1941 - August 4, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Alice Rietveld, of Mishawaka, IN, peacefully passed away in her home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded with love by her family.

Alice was born on June 10, 1941 in South Bend to Roy and Daisy Barrier. She was married to Warren Rietveld for 58 years.

They were blessed with four children, John Rietveld of Mishawaka, IN, Joe (Celeste) Rietveld, of Franklin, TN, Jeff (Sue) Rietveld of Franklin, TN, and Jennifer (Mark) Vargo of Mishawaka, IN; and nine grandchildren who deeply loved their sweet grandma: Meghan Rietveld, Aaron Rietveld, Connor Rietveld, Alyse Rietveld, Alex Vargo, Abbie Vargo, Benjamin Sedor, Joseph Sedor, and Eric Vargo. She also leaves behind her siblings, Phyllis (Don) Owens of Wheatfield, IN, Becky (Bob) Johnson of South Bend, IN, and Richard (Nancy) Barrier.

Above all, Alice loved and valued her family and spending time with them.

Preceding her in death were her father, Roy Barrier, mother, Daisy (Dawson) Barrier, and brothers, David Barrier and Eddie Barrier.

For the safety and health of everyone, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
