Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Alice Robaska


1935 - 2019
Alice Robaska Obituary
Alice Robaska

Oct. 5, 1935 - Dec. 12, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Alice Robaska, 84, of Layden Street, South Bend, Indiana, passed away at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1935 to James and Ruby Mooney, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Robaska, two brothers, and two sisters. As Alice Mooney, she married Donald Robaska in South Bend on December 24, 1954. He died in 2005. Alice was an employee of Aramark Corporation until her retirement. She is survived by two sons, Tony Robaska of South Bend and Gary (Sharon) Robaska of Goshen, Indiana. Also surviving are her two sisters, Daisy Clayborn and Lorretta Ewers; along with her grandchildren, David Robaska and Jennifer Robaska; and two great-grandchildren, Christina and Antonio. Friends will be received at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka, Indiana on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral services will be at the funeral chapel on Monday, December 23 at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
