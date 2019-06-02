Alice Rose Washburn



April 7, 1935 - May 30, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Alice Rose Washburn, age 84, of Granger, passed away peacefully at her niece's home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Alice was born April 7, 1935 in Mishawaka, Indiana to the late Charles Sr. and Margrit (Illozwei) Kedik. At a dance one night, she met Richard Washburn and they dated for several years before marrying in Arizona on December 31, 1985. They celebrated 33 years of marriage.



Surviving is her devoted husband, Richard Washburn of Granger, and her daughter, Ruth Ann (Dennis) Page of Douglasville, Georgia. Surviving as well is her grandson, David (Heather Paris) Matheney of Atlanta, Georgia; 3 great-grandchildren, Emma (Jace) Murray, Dakota and Mia Matheney; and a great-great-grandchild, Owen Murray. Also surviving are her sisters, Margie Armstrong of Mishawaka and Mary (Bob) Hood of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Lillian Kedik of Mishawaka; her niece, Anna (Stephen) Gill of Granger; a special great-niece, Stephanie Gunter, and a great-great-nephew, Mason Gunter, both of Mishawaka. Alice will be missed by the many nieces, nephews, and greats she has left behind. Alice was preceded in death by her siblings: Charles Kedik Jr., Michael Kedik, John Kedik, Anna Ewald, James Kedik and her infant sister Margaret.



There will be no visitation or services at this time. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola is assisting with arrangements. Interment will take place at a later date in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.



Alice was employed at Uniroyal and later at Miles Laboratories before moving to Indianapolis to work in the Public Records Department of the State Office Building until she retired. In her spare time, Alice enjoyed traveling with Richard. She especially loved her trips to Las Vegas for gambling and “couponing” with her friends and sister.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.