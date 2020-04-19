|
|
Alice Schuster
Sept. 26, 1927 - April 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Alice Schuster, nee Hes, of Mishawaka and South Bend, was the beloved wife of the late Boris Schuster; loving mother of the late Daniel, the late Brian, and David (Susan) Schuster; cherished mother-in-law of Debra Schuster and Cheri Schuster (Terry Hoffman); adored grandmother of Jamie (Amy), Evan, Ryan (Nicole), the late Rosalyn, Matthew, and Jeremy; proud great-grandmother of Ari, Carolynn, and Kash; treasured aunt of the late Cary Stone, and Pam (Donald) Fogel; blessed by the love of the Berman Family; and lovingly cared for by Sue, Marsha, Connie, Helena, and Carol.
Alice was a long time instructional assistant for the Title One reading program with the South Bend Community School Corp. After retirement, Alice volunteered her time for over 20 years with the Adult Education division in the English as a Second Language program.
Graveside services were held Sunday at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery, Mishawaka, Rabbi Michael Friedland officiating. Private condolences may be sent to www.McGannHay.com. Contributions may be made to the Brian Schuster Memorial Fund, c/o Sinai Synagogue,1102 E. LaSalle, South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020