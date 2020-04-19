Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Schuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Schuster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Schuster Obituary
Alice Schuster

Sept. 26, 1927 - April 17, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Alice Schuster, nee Hes, of Mishawaka and South Bend, was the beloved wife of the late Boris Schuster; loving mother of the late Daniel, the late Brian, and David (Susan) Schuster; cherished mother-in-law of Debra Schuster and Cheri Schuster (Terry Hoffman); adored grandmother of Jamie (Amy), Evan, Ryan (Nicole), the late Rosalyn, Matthew, and Jeremy; proud great-grandmother of Ari, Carolynn, and Kash; treasured aunt of the late Cary Stone, and Pam (Donald) Fogel; blessed by the love of the Berman Family; and lovingly cared for by Sue, Marsha, Connie, Helena, and Carol.

Alice was a long time instructional assistant for the Title One reading program with the South Bend Community School Corp. After retirement, Alice volunteered her time for over 20 years with the Adult Education division in the English as a Second Language program.

Graveside services were held Sunday at the Hebrew Orthodox Cemetery, Mishawaka, Rabbi Michael Friedland officiating. Private condolences may be sent to www.McGannHay.com. Contributions may be made to the Brian Schuster Memorial Fund, c/o Sinai Synagogue,1102 E. LaSalle, South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -