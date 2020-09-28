1/1
Alice Southard
Alice Southard

April 23, 1926 - Sept. 25, 2020

WAKARUSA, IN - Alice “Marie” Southard, 94, of Wakarusa, went to be with the Lord at 4:15 am, Friday, September 25, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor of Wakarusa. Marie was born on April 23, 1926, the daughter of Earl and Thelma (Smalley) Fox. On July 7, 1944, she married Bobby Southard. He passed away on April 24, 2018. She is survived by three children, Alana Lambourn of Island Lake, IL, Melonia (Jim) Russell of Bremen, and Rodney (Faith) Southard of Pheonix, AZ; eight grandchidren, Laura (Tom) Campanella, Sarah (Mark) Drake, Michael (Lauren) Lambourn, Jeremy (Laurie) Russell, Jason (Jennifer) Russell, Jenna (Ed) Maanum, Scott Southard, and Mary Beth (Jason) Moore; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Ruby Huckleberry, Howard Fox, Pauline Helsley, and Margaret Miller. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 1, 2020 in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be next to her husband in Marion National Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

